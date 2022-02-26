Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.