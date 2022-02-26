Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $300,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 272,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 61,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

