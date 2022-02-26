Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.47%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

