Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $4.52 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

