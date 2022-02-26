Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $4.70 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.