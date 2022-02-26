Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

