Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AIV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.