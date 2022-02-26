Morgan Stanley Acquires 103,589 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Editas Medicine worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

