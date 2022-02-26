Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,078,907 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $38,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

