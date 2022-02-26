Morgan Stanley Acquires 41,502 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Ryanair worth $37,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.