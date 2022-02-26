Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Evergy worth $38,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.