Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Univar Solutions worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 362,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE UNVR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.