Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Kinross Gold worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

KGC stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

