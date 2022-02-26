Morgan Stanley Buys 622,010 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 448.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $38,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 642,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

