Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Denbury worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $70.77 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.