Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.40% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $38,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $38.64 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

