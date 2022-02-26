Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of News worth $38,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

