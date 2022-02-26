Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Cable One worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.86.

CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,587.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

