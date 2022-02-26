Morgan Stanley Has $35.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.95% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $35,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $206.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

