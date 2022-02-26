Morgan Stanley Has $37.76 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

