Morgan Stanley Has $37.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.65% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

