Morgan Stanley Has $38.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $38,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

