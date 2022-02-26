Morgan Stanley Has $38.59 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,051,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Sabre worth $38,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SABR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

