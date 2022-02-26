Morgan Stanley Has $38.99 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Canopy Growth worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 643.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of CGC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.