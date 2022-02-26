Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of OneMain worth $35,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.