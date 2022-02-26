Morgan Stanley Purchases 83,719 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.49% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35.

