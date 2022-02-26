Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of PagerDuty worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.88 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

