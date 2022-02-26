Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $35,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.