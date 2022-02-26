Morgan Stanley Sells 1,498,854 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Discovery worth $38,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,928,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after acquiring an additional 313,113 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

