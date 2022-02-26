Morgan Stanley Sells 19,832 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Allegion worth $37,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 233,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,829,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

