Morgan Stanley Sells 269,017 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

PHG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

