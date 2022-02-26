Morgan Stanley Sells 46,457 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Global-e Online worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

