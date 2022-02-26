Morgan Stanley Sells 912,130 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of American Campus Communities worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

