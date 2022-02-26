Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of LKQ worth $37,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.