Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$19.19. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 57,123 shares changing hands.

MRG.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Laurentian increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$747.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

