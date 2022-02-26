Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14,026.63

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £140.27 ($190.76) and traded as low as £133 ($180.88). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £134.90 ($183.46), with a volume of 2,362 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £525.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £139.93.
About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)
Further Reading
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.