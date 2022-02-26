MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.88% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $83,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $77.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

