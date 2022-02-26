mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.10 million and $648,435.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.12 or 1.00047886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00308367 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

