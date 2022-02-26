M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 351.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,225.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.