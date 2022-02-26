Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.77% of Mueller Industries worth $41,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $57.49 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.