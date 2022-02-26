Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises about 1.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

