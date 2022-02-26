MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $14.47 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.28.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

