Name Change Token Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $45,297.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,492,380 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.