Namecoin Price Reaches $2.16 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Namecoin has a market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,920.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00806311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00218541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

