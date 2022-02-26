Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $45,435.83

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $45,435.83 and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,394,720 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

