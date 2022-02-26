Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

NDAQ opened at $172.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

