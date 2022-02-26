National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.84

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and traded as high as $80.77. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 6,945 shares.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

