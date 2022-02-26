National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 865.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,558,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

