National Pension Service Acquires 289,619 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,619 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

