National Pension Service Acquires 30,524 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $39,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

